Raleigh residents ask city for help with drivers cutting through neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some neighbors are looking for help from the city after they’ve seen an increase in people speeding down their road.

Louis Alexander, of Windel Drive, says the issue has gotten worse in the last few years. Drivers can access Windel Drive off Six Forks Road and use it as a way to get over to Millbrook Road while avoiding the light at the intersection of Six Forks and Millbrook.

“I see people that appear to be going in excess of 50 miles an hour,” he said. “It’s just an ideal cut-through street.”

Alexander pointed out most of the street does not have sidewalks, making it dangerous for neighbors to walk along the street.

His neighbor, Steve Simmons, said he welcomes the changes the growth in the area has brought, but he also wants some help improving safety in his neighborhood.

“North Hills is growing and all of Raleigh is growing. So, we’ve just seen a tremendous amount of new traffic coming through the neighborhoods,” he said.

City leaders have approved a multi-year, multimillion-dollar plan to improve Six Forks Road, aiming to relieve congestion and manage the anticipated increase in traffic in the coming years. The city studied Six Forks between the I-440 Beltline and Lynn Road. It found in the area near Alexander and Simmons, about 40,000 vehicles travel through each day.

“People just go. They’re in a hurry. Everybody’s in a hurry in Raleigh. So, it’s just gotten a little bit dangerous,” said Simmons. “Right now we don’t even have speed signs on the street, so people do whatever they want to do.”

The two hope to get the speed limit on their street reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25. They tried circulating a petition recently to give to the city but failed to meet the threshold of 75 percent of neighbors signing it. Some of them expressed concerns about the city potentially installing speed bumps, which they don’t want.

CBS 17 contacted the city’s transportation department about the issue.

“Windel Drive was last evaluated on 10/4/18 for traffic calming and scored well below the threshold to be considered for traffic calming improvements. And per last evaluation, there were no crashes reported as a result of speeding,” transportation department spokesman Rob Murray wrote in an email.

“Since it’s been at least six months since their last evaluation, residents can at this time request RDOT perform another evaluation for improvements if they do indeed feel speeding is an issue in their neighborhood.”

In the meantime, neighbors are doing what they can to get drivers’ attention, such as placing signs in their yards and trying to alert drivers as they see them speeding.

“We’re certainly not vigilantes, but we’d certainly like to do anything we can,” said Alexander.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now