RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a serious crime to open up, take, or destroy mail that’s not yours

It’s a felony and could cost people a hefty fine and up to five years in prison.

But it’s a risk thieves are taking, more and more often.

The U.S. Postal Service reports that more mail carriers are getting robbed, and more mail is getting stolen, than in the past.

It’s something people in Raleigh are now experiencing, too.

Identical black mailboxes line Falls River Avenue in Raleigh.

It’s where Thomas Sanford and his wife go to pick up their mail every day.

Except this past weekend.

“Our neighbors were walking on the greenway, and they saw garbage in the bushes,” explained Sanford. “They picked it up and checked the address of where it was from. And it was from our house.”

The Sanfords’ mail, along with another neighbor’s mail, was ripped up and thrown into the greenway near their home.

Some of their mail is still missing.

“My wife lost her license plate that she was going to get, too, so we have to [pay for a replacement],” he said. “We figure mail is somewhat safe on this street. But it’s just not.”

The U.S. Postal Service is now working to fight the growing crime by installing more than 12,000 high-security blue collection boxes.

“Losing your mail is really terrible,” said Sanford.

The Sanfords are also looking at ways to protect their mail now.

They’re considering installing one of the many different secure residential mailboxes in hopes of this not happening again.

“It’s the world we live in, unfortunately,” said Sanford. “But we’re going to do what we’ve got to do.”

If people learn their mail is stolen, they need to file a police report and report it to the Postal Inspection Service.