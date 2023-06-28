RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How much is needed for a person to retire comfortably? It’s a single question that holds so many different answers based on each person’s outlook and expectancy for their life.

A new study conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Northwestern Mutual gives a clearer picture of how much Raleigh residents think they will need and what they’ve already saved up.

The national average figure for how much is needed for a comfortable retirement is $1.27 million. As for Raleigh, residents said they will need $700,000— a difference of more that half a million dollars.

How much of that retirement fund is banked already by most Raleigh residents? Participants in the study 18 and older have put away an average of $70,400. Compared to the same question asked nationwide, Raleigh is behind in that metric as the national average for a lump sum saved away for retirement is $89,300.

“Many Raleigh residents are saving for retirement, which is a positive step,” said Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor Reggie Joe.

He continued on to point out that the challenging piece to the study’s results is that they show “there continues to be a big disparity between what people think they’ll need to retire and what they’ve saved to date.”

If there’s one thing Raleigh does track ahead of the country in, it might be confidence.

More than half (54%) of Raleigh residents feel they will be financially prepared for retirement when the time comes. This is slightly higher than the national average of 52%.

Taking a step out of the numbers of the retirement process, the study also asked participants what they are looking forward to most and what concerns them the most about that time in life.

Raleigh residents said their top concerns were declining health (49%), outliving their savings (47%) and boredom (32%). On the flip side, the things that excite Raleigh residents about retirement most are having more time to relax (61%), get in more time with family (55%) and travel (52%).

What about missing the career you’ve built in the workforce? Well, only 20% of local poll takers said they were worried about missing theirs.