Raleigh residents say their apartment complex refuses to fix their mold infestation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Raleigh women reached out to CBS 17 for help. They say their apartment is infested with mold and their complex has refused to do anything about it.

Rachel Campbell and Ashley Adams have lived in the Bacarra apartments in Raleigh since July, but after just a couple months they noticed something strange.

“My roommate, Rachel, she sent me a picture of a little speaker we had here on the island and it was contaminated with something growing on it and she was like, ‘I think we got mold,’ and I was like, ‘Oh wow,’” said Adams.

They contacted their apartment complex on October 2.

“No one contacted us back or said anything, so, I took it upon myself to take the speaker to a lab that I knew with a microbiologist and he tested it and he said, ‘This is definitely fungus,’” said Adams. “This is definitely molded.”

After that, the complex sent someone over to do a visual inspection. The women claim they told them they didn’t see anything.

“We’ve also found it on our couches, places on the door, my closet,” complained Campbell. “Everything in my closet on the bottom, my shoes are destroyed with mold and it has caused a huge issue. They haven’t said anything about replacing or what they’re gonna do.”

“It makes no sense,” said Adams. “Mold is a health hazard. So for them to not take it as a serious precaution it’s putting our lives in jeopardy because we don’t even know what type of mold it is, we don’t know what it’s doing right now breathing it in.”

Campbell says the mold has destroyed thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

“We’ve asked to be moved,” said Campbell. “It’s a brand new complex. There are plenty of vacant units. They haven’t offered to do anything”

“They’ve been giving us the run around basically,” Adams said. “I’ve called corporate. We’ve sent various emails. We have phone calls. I mean everything and they haven’t done anything.”

So they contacted CBS 17.

“Because they aren’t doing anything,” said a frustrated Campbell. “We need something done. We’re staying in here breathing this in. We need something done immediately.”

CBS 17 went to management to see if they’d give us an answer, but they refused to comment. We also reached out to their corporate office, but have not heard back.

Both women say they want to be moved to a new unit and they want to be compensated for their damaged property. They say they also filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

