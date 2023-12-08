RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon and General Manager Don Waddell plan to buy a restaurant across the street from PNC Arena.

The sale is just one piece of a larger plan to make a destination sports and entertainment district in the area.

Waddell confirmed the upcoming closing to Centennial Authority board members this week saying that the purchase “makes some sense for us as a business.”

Backyard Bistro is less than half a mile away from PNC Arena, opening the door for a potential sportsbook should the Carolina Hurricanes want to put it there.

Under the new state sports wagering law, in-person sportsbooks can be put inside a professional sports arena or at another location less than half a mile away under the same ownership.

Backyard Bistro’s current co-owner Lance Wheeler couldn’t speak to specific plans after the sale. However, he said the food, fun and staff are all here to stay.

“They will continue to get the same great staff and great food. Really nothing’s changed yet from a restaurant and catering standpoint for the restaurant,” Wheeler said. “It’s been very special to us, of course, to be a family-owned business, to be such a big part of the community for the last 15 years.”

Carolina Hurricanes Owner Tom Dundon plans to develop a sports and entertainment district around the arena, which includes a music venue, stores, offices, a hotel and rental homes.

This all comes as PNC Arena and its governing board, the Centennial Authority, gear up for a $300-million upgrade to the facility itself.

Wheeler said he’s looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the area.

“It’s very exciting what they bring to the table for the community,” Wheeler said. “Everything that will take place from the arena renovation to the development of the entire 80 acres that Mr. Duncan is going to make the PNC Arena area a huge destination place for all of North Carolina and surrounding states.”