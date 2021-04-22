Raleigh restaurant manager looking forward to Gov. Cooper lifting COVID-19 restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some local restaurant managers are saying Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to lift social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions in a couple of months will allow them to finally get back to normal.

It’s been nearly a month since the governor increased indoor restaurant capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent but a lot of restaurant owners and managers have said the social distancing requirements are keeping them from reaching 75 percent.

“The 75 percent capacity is actually a really hard thing to go about doing because if you’re going to maintain six feet of social distancing at 75 percent capacity, it becomes almost impossible,” said Sammy Hobgood, manager at Big Ed’s North Raleigh location.

The health department says masks will still be required indoors so the management team at Big Ed’s believes they can safely get back to normal.

“Now, let’s see what we need to do on our side on the back end to make sure we’re staffed properly and make sure our systems are properly in place,” Hobgood said.

The governor says those restrictions could be lifted by June 1.