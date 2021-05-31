Raleigh restaurant offering a free meal for getting COVID-19 vaccine this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh restaurant is trying to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering a free meal.

Starting Tuesday, Empire Eats is hosting a vaccine clinic at Square Burger in Moore Square on East Martin Street.

A team of trained doctors and nurses from Eastern Carolina Medical Center will administer the Moderna vaccine.

Those who get a shot will get a meal. The clinic runs from noon to 5 p.m. each day through Friday.

Registration is not required.

“This is a great opportunity to provide vaccines to people in a centrally located place without having to make an appointment,” Empire Eats’ founder Greg Hatem said in a statement. “We hope to reach as many members of the community as possible, particularly those who have had difficulty booking a vaccine appointment or finding a vaccination location close to them.”