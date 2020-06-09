Raleigh restaurant owner asked to step down amid accusations of workplace misconduct

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A co-owner of two popular Raleigh restaurants is stepping away from the businesses after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced on social media.

Van Nolintha was asked to step away from Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana as a third-party is brought in to investigate the claims of workplace misconduct, according to a statement provided to CBS 17 by the restaurants’ spokeswoman.

“We take the sexual harassment allegations and conduct complaints for both restaurants very seriously and have decided to bring in an independent third party to investigate allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct. To ensure the integrity of this investigation, we have asked Van Nolintha to step away from his leadership position within both companies. Our commitment to our employees, guests, and the community is that we will follow the facts wherever they lead, hold the appropriate persons accountable, and take all the actions necessary to restore full confidence in our restaurants, Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana.” Vanvisa Nolintha and Patrick Woodson

Allegations of sexual and workplace misconduct began to surface recently on social media.

No charges have been filed against Van Nolintha.

In response to the allegations, establishments like Tasty Beverage Company said they would no longer carry beer from Brewery Bhavana.

Tasty announced it would donate the proceeds from its remaining stock to Interact of Wake County – who provide support for victims of sexual violence.

In 2018, Forbes said Brewery Bhavana was one the “Coolest Places to Eat” in the world.

CBS 17 will update this story.