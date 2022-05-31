RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh restaurant will host a family-style Ukrainian dinner on June 23 to feed those displaced by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Vidrio, a Mediterranean-style restaurant, will donate all of the proceeds to World Central Kitchen. The Vidrio dinner will kick off a series of fundraising events in July at each of LM Restaurants’ locations.

After watching the news coverage of the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine, Vidrio’s executive chef Saif Rahman was moved to turn one of the restaurant’s monthly Taste of the Mediterranean dinners into an event to support the Ukrainian people.

“I wanted to do something to help. What I can do is cook a meal to support World Central Kitchen’s efforts in Ukraine,” Rahman said. “I’m proud to have worked for World Central Kitchen for a year after the Haiti earthquake. I see their work as standing up against hunger and suffering and creating more empathy in the world.”

LM Restaurants father-daughter owners, Lou and Amber Moshakos, decided to host events to raise money for Ukraine across their 37 restaurants.

“We can’t stand by any longer and let people go hungry,” said Lou Moshakos, the company’s founder and owner. “We fully support and admire the work of World Central Kitchen, especially in Ukraine and the surrounding countries. Together, we can significantly impact our global community through food and hospitality.”

Vidrio’s family-style dinner of Ukrainian dishes will cost $150 per person. The dinner will be from 6:30-9 p.m. on June 23. Guests can reserve a ticket here.