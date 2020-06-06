Raleigh restaurants surprise NC National troops at Cameron Village with free dinner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of restaurants surprised members of the North Carolina National Guard with a free dinner Friday night at Cameron Village.

The restaurants involved were Margauxs, Bella Monica, and Schiano’s Raleigh.

Angelica Bell helped organize the meal. She has a friend from Wilmington who is in the N.C. National Guard, which has been deployed to Raleigh for nearly a week.

“They get torn from their families — they dont have a warm meal or a nice place to stay. I feel like they deserve a bunch of love,” Bell said.

Military police troops were delivered the meals in the parking lot at Cameron Village, where their vehicles were parked.

Gov. Roy Cooper activated 450 National Guard troops in the state Sunday after looting and destruction followed protests in some North Carolina cities last weekend.

