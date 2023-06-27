RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Happy hour sales, to-go or delivery drinks with food, Sunday ABC store sales and more are all packed into a sweeping alcohol reform bill introduced by North Carolina lawmakers.

North Carolina is one of eight states that outlaws happy hours, which are drink discounts during certain times of the day outside normal prices.

But that could all change under a new ABC Omnibus Bill aimed at modernizing many ABC laws. If passed, local municipalities would have the option to create ordinances allowing happy hour sales, after August 1.

Restaurant owners and managers in downtown Raleigh said having happy hours would help bring in business during typically slower times of the week.

“That will help a small business grow, especially on the sales, especially during the day during the slower hours,” said Gringo a Go Go Restaurant manager Darwin Aguilar. “I think that would make everybody happy and make a customer happy and it will make us happy.”

Senate Bill 527 packs in plenty more changes to alcohol sales statewide. It would also allow restaurants to package up alcoholic drinks to go or delivery with a food order, which was temporary allowed during the pandemic.

“It was a big hit and we’d love to see that come back,” said Whiskey Kitchen Co-Owner Jeff Mickel. “I think it’s long overdue that North Carolina modernized its alcohol laws.”

Mickel said yet another proposed change in the bill would help them find even a larger selection of spirits, allowing them to buy from any ABC store in the same county, rather than just the one store they’re assigned to under current law.

“Because we focus on offering a wide selection of whiskeys, the opportunity to go to ABC stores other than our designated one closest to us would be huge,” Mickel said.

The bill also legalizes the sale of alcohol from ABC stores on Sundays and holidays.