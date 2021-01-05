Raleigh retirement community experiences second COVID-19 outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A retirement community in Raleigh has confirmed its second COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, Wake County Public Health said The Cypress of Raleigh had a new outbreak of the virus.

The Cypress is located at 8801 Cypress Lakes Dr. near the intersection of Lead Mine and Strickland roads.

The Cypress’ first outbreak occurred in August, according to Wake County Public Health.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

The Cypress must enact previous restrictions since this is the second outbreak at the facility.

One of those restrictions is not allowing visitors for 28 days, according to NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen’s Order No. 3.

