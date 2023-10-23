RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh city leaders are looking at ways to address both noise and nightlife with new and updated ordinances.

People who live around the city’s entertainment center, Glenwood South, say it can get rowdy after the bars close.

“Two to three [AM], that’s when it really gets noisy,” Chip Stone said. “They’re on their way to their cars. You hear motorcycles.”

After a large turnout of public comments over the summer, the city revamped the proposed updates to the noise ordinance. The ordinance applies to all times of day with different standards for daytime and nighttime hours.

The updates include increasing penalties, allowing an appeal process and changing the language to any noise that a “reasonable person” would deem disruptive.

“We’re happy for anything that that makes it safer and quieter,” Stone said.

The city is also looking at creating a new nightlife ordinance for businesses operating with live or recorded music after 11 p.m.

The nightlife ordinance would require businesses to get permits, which could be taken away if there are repeat noise violations. It also reinforces a current requirement for all late-night businesses which play live or recorded entertainment to have an electrical switch that would shut down all noise simultaneously, if needed.

The city of Raleigh also said the nightlife permit is proposed to replace the amplified entertainment and hospitality district entertainment permits which are already in place for establishments that play live or recorded entertainment in Raleigh.

Larry Miller, with the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative, said although he is happy with many of the noise ordinance changes, he worries about the impacts of the nightlife rules on small, locally-owned restaurants.

“Did the city intend to use this as a way to discourage business after 11:00? Because it’s only after 11:00 that they would, if they’re open, that they would have to comply,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of cost for the small businesses, the small mom and pop operations.”

The nightlife ordinance also requires businesses that have repeat drug or violent offenses to supply a security guard or police officer in their parking lots.

The city is taking feedback on the proposed noise and nightlife ordinances until Friday.