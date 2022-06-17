RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new Swim Guide report said a river site in Raleigh has failed the Swim Guide Test with high levels of E. coli.

It comes from Sound Rivers, a group that monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds.

Volunteers gathered samples on Thursday from 54 popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound and tested for the bacteria E. coli, the guide said.

This week’s report said the Anderson Point site was the only one in the Triangle found to measure above the recommended state and federal water-quality standards.

The sample was taken from the end of the canoe launch, according to volunteers.

They said if you’re in the area, you’ll see a sign for the canoe launch with a list of safety concerns for the area.

Experts at Sound Rivers said where sites fail, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution and the sites.

It warns exposure may lead to an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

To sign up for weekly water quality text updates, you can text “SWIM” to 33222 or click here.