Image shows temps for Friday night at 6 pm. Most areas are in the 20s.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The arctic blast has started moving into North Carolina, and it is impacting travel and holiday plans.

And if your plans involved going to the Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre on Friday night, the weather is impacting that too.

The theatre announced on its website that the shows scheduled for Friday night are canceled because of the winter weather and cold temperatures.

Officials said if you purchased your tickets online already, you’ll be getting a refund.

The theatre is closed over the holiday weekend but reopens on Monday, according to its website.