Raleigh road rage victim recalls 2017 shooting on heels of recent Chapel Hill incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for the four men they said are behind a road rage shooting in Chapel Hill. The injured driver, took the photo. These incidents appear to be happening more often.

CBS 17 spoke with the victim of another road rage shooting along the I-440 beltline from back in 2017 about the toll it takes.

Alexus Thomas was headed home along the Beltline from Crabtree Valley Mall back in November 2017 when she was shot. No arrest was ever made and its something thats stayed with her.

“A disturbing time in my life,” Thomas said.

That’s how she describes the road rage shooting that sent her to the hospital for five days.

“It was actually one of those moments that your life flashed before your eyes but, so I try to to think about it so much. Just a hurtful experience, and then you have to think of everything your family and friends went through,” she said.

Thomas was behind the wheel. She said she was with a friend when she pulled in front of someone as she got on the Beltline. She explained that guy went around her and abruptly slammed on his brakes. Words were exchanged, then the shooting.

“The girl he was with pulled out a gun and she cocked in back and I seen him reach for it. But I’m not sure which one pulled the trigger. But all I seen was gunshots,” Thomas told CBS 17 back in 2017.

CBS 17 first introduced you to Thomas a week after the shooting. She hoped it would bring in leads and an arrest. That hasn’t happened.

Thomas wants it to be different for the driver injured in that Chapel Hill road rage shooting. He somehow managed to take a photo of those behind it.

Police confirm it’s an assault rifle sticking out of the window. It took place around 7 p.m. Monday on Fordham Boulevard at Sage Road. A Chapel Hill cop happened to be nearby, heard the gunshot, and got the victim’s help.

“I just choose not to drive as much anymore because of what’s going on. And I don’t want anybody else to go through the same experience,” Thomas said.

Chapel Hill Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.