RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sergeant with the Greensboro Police Department tragically killed on December 30 will be escorted home from NC Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Both Raleigh and Greensboro police personnel will begin the procession for Sgt. Nix at 1 p.m.

“Road closures and traffic delays should be expected as we honor Sergeant Nix,” the Raleigh Police Department said in a post to X.

The route will include closures along District Drive, Blue Ridge Road, Wade Avenue and I-40 westbound in Raleigh. From this point on, Raleigh police said other law enforcement partners in the state will take over the procession to its destination in Greensboro.

Nix was shot and killed by a suspect while off-duty at a gas station. He attempted to stop a group from stealing beer amounting to $83 from the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road in the Colfax area.

A Blue Alert was issued across North Carolina for a black Chevrolet Equinox and two suspects inside who fled west on nearby Interstate 40.

An 18-year-old was later captured and charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Sgt. Nix.