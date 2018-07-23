Raleigh's Newton Road reopens a month early after massive sinkhole repairs Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh road that was closed because of a massive sinkhole in May reopened Monday -- about a month earlier than planned, officials say.

Heavy rains caused Newton Road to collapse, leaving a 20 to 25 feet deep sinkhole May 21.

Nearly four inches of rain fell within a 90-minute timeframe, overwhelming the stormwater infrastructure, Raleigh officials say.

The sinkhole closed the road between Falls of Neuse and Six Forks roads.

Raleigh officials said that Newton Road would reopen at the end of August.

But, on Monday the road was back open to motorists just after 1 p.m.

It was the best news Daniel Jaeger could have hoped to hear. He’s opening a new storage facility, Slate Storage, at Newton Square. The entrance to the shopping center is next to where the road collapsed in May.

“That’s a huge concern for a new business. We’re trying to open. We’re trying to get people to know that we’re here,” he said. “This being ahead of schedule is enormous for us.”

He’s been concerned that customers would have trouble finding his new business that’s just days from opening.

"Necessary repairs have been made to the stormwater pipe, water and gas mains, and road that were affected by a major rain storm," Raleigh officials said in a news release.

Raleigh officials said that a new stormwater culvert along Newton Road will allow more runoff to flow through the drainage system.

Kristin Freeman, a spokeswoman for the City of Raleigh, said work to repair Newton Road cost $591,500. The work was done by Carolina Civilworks, Inc.

City crews also spent the day Monday checking culverts and storm water systems, removing debris in an effort to minimize the risk of flooding from substantial rainfall, said Jason Holmes, Raleigh transportation manager. He says that work will continue Tuesday as long as conditions are safe.