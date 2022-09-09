RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, just two days away from the 21st anniversary of 9/11, what many people lived through is being taught as history to school children.

Students at St. Timothy’s School in Raleigh spent hours turning the day of tragedy, into a day of giving.

82 eighth-graders packed up 17,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, as they learned about the terrorist attacks on American soil.

They worked together to help others ahead of the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“We also want them to tie in the collective unity, the national unity, that we felt immediately after the attacks,” said Tim Coleman, the Head of School. “We want them to find a way to tap into the need to give back.”

Until 12:30 p.m., the students packed up thousands of meals for families in need.

The second half of the day was spent learning about 9/11, through resources provided by the 9/11 museum in New York.

The eighth-graders were not alive when the attacks happened, but they have been living in a post-9/11 world their entire lives.

Now, they’re learning about the importance of unity, especially in the wake of tragedy.

“It was a very horrible day for many people. Many people lost their lives, lost their family members,” said Agam Pannu, an eighth-grader. “There was grief and horror. We’ve been trying to make their spirits rise.”

Students told CBS 17 it felt nice to do something to help others, in honor of the thousands of people killed by the attacks.