RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at St. Timothy’s School packed their school gymnasium Friday for a special Veterans Day event.

The school honored student’s family members who served in the armed forces. Students sang songs and gave speeches honoring the veteran members of their community. Many children looked excited to have classmates learn about their family’s military history.

St. Timothy’s head of school, Tim Tinnesz, said he brought the event to the school when he first arrived 12 years ago.

“As a teacher, as an educator, as someone who works with children, it was important to use opportunities to express gratitude to veterans. All of them, whether they came back recently or came back 50 years ago,” said Tinnesz.

Tinnesz said the assembly is an opportunity to teach students about service and our country’s history.

Veterans in the audience stood and, one by one told the audience about where they served and what they did in the military.

“We have veterans in our community who are grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors. Just special people in the lives of many of our students. We bring them on campus just to raise awareness of our veterans and to give our community the opportunity to say thank you,” said Tinnesz.