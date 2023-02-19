RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The US has finished recovering what’s left of the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of the border of North and South Carolina, but military officials have decided not to continue searching for debris from three other aerial objects the US shot down over the course of about a week.

While we may never know what those other flying objects were, they led to all kinds of rumors.

“People are wondering that — what the heck is going on,” said Brian Southwell, a senior scientist at RTI International, which is based in the Research Triangle Park.

He said it’s not surprising that rumors are flying as fast as whatever is up in the sky.

“Instances where you have a lack of information and then there’s also good reason people might be emotionally invested in the situation, that’s a real recipe for the spread of misinformation,” he explained.

He said the objects quickly became a topic of conversation because people find them both interesting and uncomfortable.

“It’s not comfortable to feel like, ‘Well there’s something flying overhead that potentially could be spying on us or could fall to the ground.’ There’s a threat in that, and insofar as people have felt personally threatened, and there’s a lack of information, that, I think, is going to leave people to speculate,” Southwell said.

When people share their speculations, misinformation can spread. He says regularly relying on trusted news sources can help. People can use those sources to fact-check social media posts.

“When you see something that seems to be good to be true or wildly outlandish, pause for a second,” Southwell said. “Maybe it will be worthwhile checking out other sources.”

He also says it’s important to understand that people are naturally curious.

“We often really advocate for people to, and this will sound counterintuitive, have some empathy for the people that are spreading misinformation or accepting it,” he said. “Instead of rolling your eyes at somebody talking about what it was up in the sky, realize they’re being human here and hopefully, together, we’ll all out what’s in the sky above us at some point.”

It turns out we may never know exactly what the three objects shot down over the Northern US and Canada are, but US officials say they’re now believed to be related to research or recreation.