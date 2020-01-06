Raleigh seeking input about bike lanes to downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After years of putting the brakes on plans to add bike lanes in downtown Raleigh, the city is ready to get in gear — but first they need help.

Dwight Otwell bikes roughly 10 miles a day back and forth to work in Raleigh, and he admits it’s not always easy.

“It can be a little hairy, but if you’re patient you can usually find a spot,” said cyclist Dwight Otwell.

There are roughly 55 miles of bike paths in Raleigh, but Otwell says that’s not nearly enough.

“We have a wonderful greenway system, and it spans the whole area,” said Otwell. “The problem is it doesn’t connect well to the locations people live at, and where they’re trying to get to.”

As Raleigh grows up, particularly downtown, the city is trying to find a way for cars and cyclists to share the roads.

“The vast majority of people who would like to ride a bike don’t feel comfortable riding with traffic,” said Raleigh Bike & Pedestrian Program manager Paul Black.

In an effort to connect downtown to Glennwood South and the Warehouse district, the city of Raleigh is now looking at six options, but they need your help before putting the pedal down.

“These would be in the street with a painted buffer,” said Black. “There would be some sort of vertical physical barrier between the cars and the bikes.”

“The great thing about these facilities is they improve safety for all of the road users,” said Otwell.

Oaks and Spokes Bike Club is pledging $20,000 to the final project, and while it would have to eliminate some parking spaces along the street, the hope is it could save space as well.

“I can park a lot more bikes in the space of one car than I can for cars,” said Otwell.

If all goes as planned the bike lanes should be in place by fall of 2020, but work could push into 2021 if a more expensive option is selected.

If you would like to weigh in on the city of Raleigh’s bike plans click here.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now