RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh sits at the top of one list that may surprise you.

A new study reported the city has the most people born between 1997 and 2012, also known as Generation Z, living with family.

You would think that a growing city surrounded by universities, entertainment and food, those would be the reasons why Raleigh has been ranked the top city for Gen Z living under their family’s roof in Raleigh. But that’s not the case.

“It’s unnecessarily like, too expensive. Like a one-bedroom apartment is like $1,500. Why is it $1,500 dollars for a one-bedroom apartment,” said Kennady Briscoe.

23-year-old Briscoe lives with her mom while working. Her mom, Adrienne Lyne said she wants her daughter to spread her wings and fly, but right now, she just can’t afford it.

“It leads to feeling some type of failure sometimes that they can’t afford to be able to go out on their own, or that they have to ask for help. So, it is it’s very concerning, as a mom,” said Lyne.

A recent study by RentCafe, shows 87 percent of Gen Z-ers live with family in the Raleigh area. That’s higher than the national average, which is 68 percent.

“We’re tired. We just want to move up in the world. We want to have a house, we want to have a family, we want to eventually have those nice things that everyone else has had,” said Briscoe.

Based on data from the website Rent Hop, the median price of all currently available apartments in Raleigh is over $1,800 dollars.

According to Zip Recruiter, hourly pay ranges from $13 to $25 in the Triangle.

With expenses on top of rent, even though places are available, other Gen Z-ers CBS 17 spoke to off camera said they can’t take the risk of living on their own.

“Let’s look for ways that we can find affordable housing for them, affordable paths for them and options,” said Lyne.