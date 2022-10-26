RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Raleigh has landed on another “bests” list.

This time, SportsTravel Magazine has announced the City of Oaks as the Best Host City for sporting events.

The win came during the 2022 SportsTravel Awards during the TEAMS ’22 Conference & Expo., a news release said.

The ceremony honors the best events, venue and host city in the sports-event industry.

In the last year alone, Raleigh has hosted the NCAA Men’s College Cup, NCAA Women’s Basketball First Four, a NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional, the NCAA Division II Baseball World Series, the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina, Spikeball College Nationals, the 2022 Apex Legends Global Series Championship, 12 NCHSAA state championships and dozens of regional youth tournaments, the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance said.

“We are honored to accept this award on behalf of our destination at this year’s TEAMS Conference,” Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance. “Our greatest strength is our local host partners and our people. They are the absolute best, second-to-none. The work we do would not be possible without the passion and commitment from our talented partners. The sports tourism industry in Wake County is stronger than ever, and this award reflects that.”

Additionally, Visit Raleigh said its President and CEO, Dennis Edwards, was on-site to receive this award on behalf of the Greater Raleigh area.

GRSA said the SportsTravel Awards are nominated and voted on by the readers of SportsTravel. Criteria for nomination and voting for the 2022 SportsTravel Awards program included events that occurred or venues that opened between Aug. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.