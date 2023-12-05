RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh city leaders are hoping a buck will go a long way to address the rising cost of housing.

The city agreed to sell a piece of land valued at more than $650,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Wake County for just $1.

That property is located just outside the beltline at 4314 Poole Road, next to the GoRaleigh Park-and-Ride lot.

The city says the nine townhomes would be part of Habitat for Humanity’s new Old Poole Place neighborhood, where the construction of 60 single-family homes and 45 townhomes is underway.

Habitat for Humanity has agreed to build nine townhomes that will be sold to income-qualified, first-time homebuyers. Two of the townhomes will be affordable to households earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income. The federal government has set that income cap at $67,980 for a family of four.

The other seven townhomes will be affordable for households earning up to 80% of the AMI. That translates into a cap of $90,650 for a family of four.

Percent of AMI Family

of 1 income limit Family

of 2 income limit Family

of 3 income limit Family

of 4 income limit 60% $47,640 $54,420 $61,200 $67,980 80% $63,500 $72,550 $81,600 $90,650

“Every month this year, we’ve brought forth an opportunity for affordable housing. What was most exciting about today is it’s homeownership and not rentals,” said city manager Marchell Adams-David.

The city says estimated initial sales prices will be about $322,000 for people meeting the 60% AMI limit and about $354,000 for people meeting the 80% AMI limit.

According to the state, subsidizing affordable developments by making land available at a low-cost helps make the numbers work for developers to keep housing prices affordable in our community.

“This decision has enabled nine more families to purchase an affordable home and has given hundreds of people living in the Old Poole Place neighborhood better access to public transportation. We are thankful for the City of Raleigh’s long-term partnership with Habitat Wake and with their support, we look forward to continuing to work on projects that will increase access to housing for everyone in our community,” said Patricia Burch, Habitat Wake CEO.

Households may also be eligible for up to $45,000 through Raleigh’s Homebuyer Assistance Program. This program helps with the down payment and other closing costs to reduce the price of the home.