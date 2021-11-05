Raleigh senior living community holding drive-thru ‘thank you’ breakfast for first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A senior living community in Raleigh has turned into a drive-thru breakfast spot to thank first responders.

The Cardinal at North Hills is encouraging members of the Raleigh Police Department, Raleigh Fire Department, Wake County EMS and other first responders to come by their community on Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to get a free breakfast and coffee.

Those who live and work at The Cardinal are braving Friday morning’s freezing temperatures to thank local first responders and make sure they are fed and caffeinated by providing them with free breakfast biscuits, coffee and orange juice.

First responders can head over to 4030 Cardinal at North Hills St. in Raleigh to say hello and get some breakfast.

