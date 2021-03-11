Raleigh ‘Sex Money Murder’ gang member gets 12 years in federal prison for 6 robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A validated member of the “Sex Money Murder” gang was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for six robberies that occurred in a five-day span in Raleigh back in 2019, the United States Department of Justice announced.

Khaliq Miranda.

Khaliq Roberto Miranda, 28, of Raleigh, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for robbing three Subway restaurants and three gas stations between June 20, 2019, and June 24, 2019.

Miranda is a validated member of the “Sex Money Murder” sect of the United Bloods Nation, according to the USDOJ.

According to the USDOJ release, the first robbery occurred at the Subway on Avent Ferry Road on June 20, 2019. Miranda shoved one employee in the throat to move them toward the cash register and then grabbed a female employee and pushed her toward the register, the release states. Once at the register, Miranda “placed what appeared to be a firearm to the back of one of the employees while instructing the other employee to empty the register.” Miranda got away with $300 in the robbery.

RELATED: ‘Sex Money Murder’ gang member arrested in bust that yields 385 bags of heroin

On June 21, 2019, Miranda walked into the Subway on Wake Forest Road and jumped over the counter, demanding money from the two employees, the USDOJ said. An employee told authorities that they didn’t see a gun but that Miranda had his hand on his pants in a way that made it appear he was armed. The suspect was able to get $662 in the robbery. The release says that Miranda forced one of the employees to the back of the restaurant to unlock the back door so he could leave.

Following the Subway robbery, Miranda was captured on surveillance footage walking into the BP Gas Station on Louisburg Road and grabbing the clerk by the neck while showing what appeared to be a gun. He demanded the employee open the safe. After giving Miranda $80, the clerk was pushed to the ground and the suspect fled the store, according to the USDOJ.

Miranda did not commit any robberies on June 22, 2019, but did rob another Subway the next day, the release states. In that robbery, Miranda is accused of running into the Subway on Western Boulevard and jumping the counter to demand money from the employees. The employees gave Miranda $434 and were then forced to let him exit from the back of the restaurant, according to the USDOJ.

RELATED: 8 ‘Sex Money Murder’ Blood gang members arrested in Rocky Mount drug bust

The final two robberies occurred on June 24, 2019.

The first robbery took place at the same BP on Louisburg Road that he was accused of robbing three days earlier. According to the USDOJ, Miranda saw an employee smoking outside the store and grabbed her by the neck and forced her into the gas station. Miranda was holding what appeared to be a gun, according to the release, and said to the female employee, “Don’t make me shoot you with this 9.” The employee gave Miranda $115 and was then told to lie on the ground while Miranda ran from the business, the USDOJ said.

The sixth and final robbery occurred later on that day at a Circle K on New Bern Avenue. In that robbery, Miranda walked behind the counter and put his knuckle on the back of the clerk’s neck, “insinuating he possessed a firearm,” according to the release. Miranda then told the clerk, “You know what time it is,” before the clerk put $250 into a plastic bag and handed it to Miranda, the USDOJ said.

On July 2, 2019, Raleigh police announced that Miranda had been arrested and charged in connection with a separate bank robbery that occurred three days after the Circle K robbery, on June 27, 2019.

Miranda was charged with common law robbery and second-degree kidnapping in connection with the robbery that occurred at the Peoples Bank in the 3000-block of Capital Boulevard at around 10 a.m. that day.

The bank robbery was not included in this sentencing announced by the USDOJ.