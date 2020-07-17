Raleigh Sheetz closes as employee tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at a Raleigh Sheetz location has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee last worked at the store located on 4660 Millbrook Green Dr. on Thursday. The store was immediately closed and is being professionally cleaned before reopening.

All employees will be fully paid while the store remains closed.

Gas pumps at the location are also being cleaned and sanitized as standard procedure.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines,” a release from the company said.

No further information about the employee was released. Officials did not say when the store would reopen.

