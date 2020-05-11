Raleigh Sheetz store reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sheetz located in Raleigh has reopened just a day after reporting one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the Sheetz located on 9915 Fayetteville Rd.

Officials reported the news Sunday and said the store was immediately closed, deep-cleaned and sanitized.

