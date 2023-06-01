RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local farm is putting a new twist on traditional farming.

In a small shipping container in downtown Raleigh, Trevor Spear with Nanue’s Farm is growing fresh produce vertically.

“I spend a lot of time in an 8×40 box,” said Spear.

The concept is called Vertical Farming, an agricultural process where produce is grown on top of one another rather than in traditional horizontal rows.

Spear has been growing produce in these containers since 2019.

“You get a lot of plants in one space. The square footage of the amount of plants we grow here is much more convenient,” said Spear.

Not to mention it’s environmentally friendly.

“We use about 10 gallons of water a day,” said Spear.

The containers are supplied by Boston-based Freight Farms. It allows Spear to control the temperature and even add sunlight if he wants.

“A dirt farmer…they have the sun, wind, rain, exposure. These guys don’t know what any of that is. They’re 60 degrees all the time. They get a drink of water every 45 minutes,” said Spear. “The plants have a more stressless life, so I think they’re more tender and the taste is much better in this kind of environment.”

Nanue’s Farm and Freight Farms will hold a pop-up open house on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Those who attend can get a tour and sample fresh produce.

For more information on the pop-up event and registration, click here.