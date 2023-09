RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a shooting took place just before 2 a.m. at 439 Glenwood Avenue, the location of Armadillo Grill.

One person was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Raleigh police say three people were detained in related to the shooting.

Police currently believe it to be an isolated incident.