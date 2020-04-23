Raleigh police capture shooting suspect after vehicle found crashed 8 miles away from scene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said they captured a person suspected of a Thursday afternoon shooting near St. Augustine’s University.

Asaju Burks (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Police had been looking for the suspect after the suspect’s vehicle was found crashed off Lead Mine Road near Sugar Bush Road. The shooting was reported just before 4:45 p.m. more than 8 miles away along the 100 block of St. Augustine’s Avenue.

An adult male suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries are non-life-threatening, a news release said.

The suspect’s vehicle was found wrecked more than eight miles away near the intersection of Lead Mine and Sugar Bush roads, police said.

Police on Friday morning identified the suspected shooter as Asaju Burks, 24. Burks is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting incident. He is also charged with speeding to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving.

Burks is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

