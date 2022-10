RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said.

On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot.

Police said the victim was taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital, where he walked in with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no known suspect at this time. Raleigh police said they are investigating.