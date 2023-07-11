RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Friday in July? From department stores to electronics there are a lot of deals out there this week, all happening at the same time as Amazon Prime Day.

Rodney Avent and his family were at Best Buy in Raleigh on Monday. He didn’t know Best Buy was doing Black Friday in July, but did do his research before stopping in to buy two iPads.

“The deal is at Best Buy, we’ve shopped online for Target, Amazon, Walmart, you name it,” he said.

Best Buy isn’t the only store doing Black Friday in July– Macy’s is too. Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart+ Week deals. At Target, they’re calling Circle Week “the biggest sale of the season.”

All the deals just so happen to coincide with Amazon Prime Day, which runs Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michael Walden, an economist and a professor emeritus at North Carolina State University, said Prime Day is a great marketing advantage for Amazon.

“So it’s not surprising to me that we’re seeing other firms, other big retailers saying, hey, we’re going to have our own version of Amazon Prime, whatever they call it, in order to try to eat into those big sales that Amazon makes on that day,” Walden said.

He said summer months are typically slow for retailers with people focused more on trips than shopping.

“Trying this during the summer months will be something new and if it works, we’ll see it continue,” Walden said.

Paul Pena was hunting for a laptop deal at Best Buy.

“I do like being able to come into a store and see the physical item, like I really do enjoy that,” Pena said.

He’s taken advantage of Prime Day in the past, but this year that might change.

“No Depending on whether I find something here or not,” he said. “Like if I end up getting a new laptop, yeah– that’s– I’m good.”

The Avent family said they’ll still be filling up their cart for Prime Day.

With all these summer deals. Walden said the best thing to do is do your homework and shop around before making a purchase.