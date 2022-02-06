Raleigh shoppers find best deals on TVs just ahead of the Super Bowl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown is on to the biggest sporting event in the United States.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, companies like Walmart, Samsung, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the biggest deals on televisions.

“We came here to pick up this TV for my son’s apartment,” said Thomas Tomczak.

Tomczak and his son were just a few of the people taking advantage of this weekend’s deals at the Best Buy at Crabtree Valley Mall.

The dad told CBS 17 he got his TV for more than $400 off the original price.

“It feels great because that’s like the best time to buy TVs. If you kind of missed the whole Black Friday well then the Super Bowl Sunday they get great deals on TV’s and especially when you can get these things at excellent prices,” Tomczak said.

Other companies like Walmart are offering savings on brands such as LG, Vizio and Samsung.

Amazon, the country’s largest online retailer, is offering big savings on its Fire TV.

Jackson Cook and Lea Glasmacher were also taking advantage of deals ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

“Next week we’re hosting some friends of ours for a Super Bowl party and our TVs kind of not great — yeah kind of dying, honestly,” said Cook.

The pair said they got the new TV just in time to root on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’re very excited. It has beautiful picture and clarity,” said Glasmacher.

TVs aren’t the only deals customers can score right now. Companies like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering savings on soundbars ahead of the big game.