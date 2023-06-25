The Roses store along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh after police left the scene Sunday afternoon. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoppers in an east Raleigh store were “scared” when at least one man entered the business and began yelling threats Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was first reported around 3:50 p.m. as a person with a gun standing in the street of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said the call developed into a group of men chasing another man.

Police responded to the Roses store at 1610 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

At least one of the men went into the Roses store and began yelling threats, police said.

The incident “scared everybody” in the store, according to police.

No one was detained and no one was injured. Police said there never were any guns involved.

Police also later said the Roses incident was not linked to a shooting of a man about 90 minutes later less than a mile away.