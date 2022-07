RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water line break led to a sinkhole and some water outages in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

A sinkhole developed along Industrial Drive, which is near the intersection of East Six Forks and Wake Forest roads.

(Angela Taylor/CBS 17)

Raleigh police shut down a stretch of Industrial Drive to Six Forks Road, which is behind Wegmans grocery store.

Some customers along Front Street are without water because of the water line breaking.

Traffic is being detoured along Wake Towne Drive.