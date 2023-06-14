RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s about time to duel in the Triangle.

Raleigh city officials announced Wednesday that Konami Digital Entertainment will bring the 2023 North America Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier to the downtown area later this summer.

Event organizers say the qualifying event is expected to attract thousands of duelists and fans, marking the first and largest major esports competition for a card game genre to be held in the city’s history.

“We are especially excited to be hosting KONAMI’s World Championship Qualifier event here in Raleigh, N.C. because it is the first major esports event we will host for the competitive card game community,” said Loren Gold, Executive Vice President of Visit Raleigh. “Our goal as a globally recognized esports destination is to offer diversity through the many genres of card and video game events we are entrusted to host, and we’re honored that KONAMI has selected Raleigh to host their passionate community, competitors and fans.”

This is the first world championship qualifier to be hosted in North America since 2019. It will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center on July 7-9.