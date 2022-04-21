RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is back to business for Terry Mangum.

Which means it’s back to doing what he loves.

“It feels good just to be back open in my place of business,” Mangum said.

At one point, Mangum, the owner of One of One Boutique in downtown Raleigh, didn’t know what the future held.

“It was like 50, 50 honestly,” he said.

In late January, the store’s surveillance cameras caught thieves kicking in the front of the store during the wee hours of the morning.

According to Raleigh police, the thieves left with approximately $30,000 in clothes and shoes. They also left Mangm’s store behind with hundreds of dollars in damage.

However, Mangum and his business partner quickly began restocking and rebuilding.

“(We started) buying shoes, and we still had some, but having to pull them out of storage and transport them all, you know, we put up new shelves and stuff,” Mangum said. “The biggest thing (was) having to get that big broken display case out and put a new one in,” he said.

He pointed to the display case that now sits in the store and said “I built that by hand.”

Mangum said they even upgraded the security system.

They reopened the same weekend as the Dreamville Festival that took place in Raleigh.

“Wale had come in and I’m just like ‘bro, you are Wale’,” he said. “It was just crazy. I met so many people from so many different states.”

Mangum and his business partner even worked with the Dreamville team on a promotional video.

“Just the overall community support, I’ve had people come in and say ‘look, I saw the video and I felt obligated to come in’. You know what I’m saying?” Mangum said.

Mangum also mentioned that other sneaker stores in the area have been robbed.

However, CBS 17 has only reached out to Raleigh police to get the latest developments on this case and are still waiting to hear back at this time.