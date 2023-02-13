RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One Raleigh sophomore will be representing the Triangle in this year’s Disney Dreamers program.

Ryan Razon, a sophomore at Enloe Magnet High School, is one of three students from North Carolina accepted into this year’s Disney Dreamers program — a 4-day networking and leadership event for the next generation to help get them set up for success.

Disney Dreamers has Disney cast members, celebrities and national leaders hold immersive career workshops, networking sessions and mentorship events in areas of interest for the 100 participants, a news release said.

Razon, from Morrisville, said he has a passion for math, computer programming and dance.

When asked why he specifically wanted to attend this year’s Disney Dreamers workshop he said, “My generation will need to address serious threats like political extremism, rising inequality and social unrest. I aspire to use my talent and my art to create the change that I want to see in the world.”

Razon also said he has been studying classical ballet, contemporary, jazz and hip-hop for the past seven years, and looking forward to expanding on it in Florida.

He applied for Disney Dreamers at the end of October and was privately notified he won out of tens of thousands of people in mid-December.

The application process is open to high school students between the ages of 13 to 19 living in the United States. Students must answer essay questions that describe their personal journey and aspirations in life. They are then measured by those answers and other characteristics, such as mindset, strong moral character and steadfastness in achieving their dreams, Disney Dreamers’ website said.

“Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them,” the academy’s website said.

Finally, Razon hopes to apply that mindset to his passions.

“I plan to attend college after graduating from high school. My current passions align with math and technical interests, including areas like finance, computer programming and game design,” he said. “I would love to attend colleges like UNC Chapel Hill, NC State, Duke, MIT, Harvard and Stanford.”