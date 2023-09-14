RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inside Spirit Halloween’s Glenwood Avenue store in Raleigh, you’ll find all kinds of spooky costumes, masks and more. It’s store manager’s Emery Jetton and Alicia Byers favorite time of the year.

“Everyone loves Halloween, they’re excited for it to start happening. I keep up Halloween decorations around my house year-round, so this is prime time for me to go shopping,” said Jetton.

The store is known for setting up shop in empty stores and warehouses every year just for the spooky season. ​

Inside the Spirit Halloween store on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, which opened the last week of July this year. (Brea Hollingsworth / CBS 17)

Byers says this year they opened at the end of July to prepare for the Halloween crowd a little earlier than usual.

“Last year we opened the first week of August,” said Byers. “We were ready so we just wanted to get started.”

While this year’s numbers aren’t out yet, last year the National Retail Federation predicted a record $10.6 billion in spending for Halloween.

The managers say they expect to see a lot of shoppers in the store this year.

“I feel like Halloween’s so exciting because it has something for both kids and adults,” said Jetton. “With kids, you have the costumes, the candy and everything of it. With adults it’s become synonymous with horror and horror movies so there’s something in it for everyone.”