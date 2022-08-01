RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person in Raleigh was in a standoff with police and was loaded into an ambulance Monday afternoon after finally coming out of a home following a morning stabbing call.

Police were seen in the 900 block of Weston Street after a report that one man stabbed a woman and attempted to stab another person at approximately 10:09 a.m. Police were still there as of 4 p.m. working to get the person to come out of the house.

A CBS 17 crew member said the suspect’s mother was on the scene trying to get him to come out of the house.

Both the mother and officers reassured the suspect that they would not hurt him upon leaving the house, rather wanted to talk to him before making further decisions.

The standoff ended and the suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance. Raleigh police have now confirmed to CBS 17 the man is in custody.

(Michael Barnard/CBS 17)

There is no information why the suspect engaged in a standoff.