Raleigh starts design phase of new park north of downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What used to be the former site of the Devereux Meadow baseball stadium north of downtown Raleigh will one day be a new urban park. The design phase for the $2.5 million park is now getting underway. The city is looking for input from the residents to come up with those designs.

The property is currently used as a maintenance and vehicle service facility for the city. It’s a 14-acre lot at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Peace Street.

Plans are for the park to include open meadows, walking trails, and a restoration of the Pigeon House Branch, a stream on the property.

Starting Feb. 7, draft concept plans will be available online to view. From Feb. 7 to March 9, project videos and a public survey on the project will be available, An open house is planned for Feb, 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Halifax Park. Staff with the city and project consultants will be there to answer questions on the plan.

While the city has funded the planning and design phases of the project for up to $2 million, construction itself is not yet funded.

The park site holds a rich history. It was once used as hunting land by Native Americans. During the Civil War, it’s believed Union troops may have camped on the land. Later in the 1930s, a baseball stadium was constructed and used by minor league teams until the 1970s.