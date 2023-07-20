RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh startup is working to bring compost to local gardens and farms, helping local communities and the environment at the same time.

CompostNow focuses on sustainability and bringing communities equitable access to healthy foods.

“I joined this movement because I knew that we had a valuable resource, which are the nutrients found in food scraps. And there’s a better way to use them rather than sending them to landfills,” said Kat Nigro, Chief Experience Officer for the company.

Piles of CompostNow’s compost (Credit: Bailey Garrot)

Since starting in 2011, the company has diverted 63 million pounds of compostables from landfills – creating more than 20 million pounds of compost for local use.

It has since expanded from North Carolina to South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio.

“Compost has a variety of benefits,” Nigro explained. “Primarily, compost improves soil’s health and productivity. When applied to soil, compost adds the necessary nutrients to soil to grow nutrient-rich food.”

It’s used to help plants grow in local gardens and farms, and feed the local community.

To do this, CompostNow works with their Garden Partners like Raleigh City Farm, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and gardens at several schools around the Triangle.

“Our partnership with CompostNow literally fertilizes our mission to connect and nourish our community through regenerative agriculture,” said Lisa Grele Barrie, Executive Director of Raleigh City Farm. “We’re able to provide equitable access to healthy food because of the quality of our team and the quality of the soil. We’re super grateful to receive nutrient-rich compost as one of CompostNow’s Garden Partners and our healthy plants feel the same way!”

CompostNow also works with corporate partners, like BASF, to collect compost and avoid the landfill.

“Unlike states like California, New York and Washington, North Carolina doesn’t currently have a composting mandate,” Nigro explained. “So when businesses like BASF make the decision to implement a composting program, they are reinforcing their commitment to corporate sustainability and corporate responsibility at large.”

(Credit: Drew Olson)

(Credit: Drew Olson)

Drew Olson, left, and Kat Nigro, right (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

With 1,100 employees in the Triangle alone, a company like BASF makes a big impact.

“Partnering with local organizations like CompostNow allowed us to invest in the local communities and gardens, which can then provide equitable access to food in our communities,” said Drew Olson, Regulatory Affairs Manager for BASF. “This is all part of BASF’s sustainability initiatives, to help invest in local communities and gardens and help them perform the biggest job on earth, which is farming, and to help feed a growing population in the most sustainable way possible.”

In addition to BASF, CompostNow also partners with:

UNC-Chapel Hill

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

MetLife

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems

Pendo

Happy and Hale

Raleigh Raw

Nigro said businesses who are curious about starting a compost program should act now.

(Credit: Bailey Garrot)

“There are organizations like CompostNow that can help make it easy, clean and convenient. Easy to roll out,” she said. “I encourage businesses to really seriously consider what their sustainability goals are and what programs they can implement to meet those goals in the most efficient way.”

And it doesn’t just stop at businesses or corporations. Nigro says anyone can start composting to make an impact.

“I say make the decision to do so now,” she said. “This challenge is important and it’s going to take all of us – backyard composters, cities partnering with businesses like CompostNow, and businesses that are making that decision to compost.”

Click here to see what items you can compost in your own backyard.

Click here to learn more about CompostNow.