Raleigh stepping up presence against criminal charges, noise complaints in busiest parts of city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have stepped up enforcement along one of the city’s busiest restaurant and bar districts, as part of an effort to improve safety while maintaining business in the corridor.

After a summer where the city reported increased noise, guns and parking violations, police confirmed to CBS 17 it has used “increased police presence” in the Glenwood South area.

Back in September, Raleigh police reported between June and August that it seized 22 guns, filed 227 criminal charges and received 94 noise complaints. On top of that, officers gave out more than 1,600 parking citations.

The problems led city leaders to craft a multifaceted improvement plan, with some initiatives planned long term, but others, planned immediately or in the “short term.”

Among those plans: improving lighting, added police presence, noise enforcement, scooter parking, and parking enforcement.

CBS 17 also spoke with numerous business owners and managers along Glenwood South Thursday, some of whom have noticed improvements.

So, too, has Linda Donovan, who lives near Glenwood Avenue.

“It’s not as bad as it used to be,” she said, alluding to noise in the summer. “I don’t mind the music so much, but I don’t care for the gunshots.”

Multiple businesses noticed improved lighting along Glenwood. When it comes to scooters, the city recently announced new docking stations.

Mike Bruce, who lives nearby, said he’s noticed a crackdown on parking.

“Right outside where I live…they put ‘no parking anytime’ signs,” he said.

Raleigh police were not immediately able to provide CBS 17 with the number of noise violations handed out since the initiative started earlier this year.