Raleigh store clerk charged in death of man who tried to rob store, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A store worker has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a young man who tried to rob a Raleigh store at gunpoint in July, police say.

Police said that 21-year-old Derrick Malik Wiley was a suspect in the mid-July robbery at the Mini Mart on the 5500 block of Old Wake Forest Road.

Wiley and a store employee exchanged gunfire the night of July 14 and Wiley was shot in the leg, police said.

Police found Wiley about two and a half miles from the store and he died in the 4200 block of Waterbury Road.

The owner of the Mini Mart told CBS 17 two days after the shooting that the incident began when someone outside the store saw a man wearing a mask walking inside, so they called 911.

Once inside, the suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk, who handed over about $400 in cash, the store owner said.

The owner says as the suspect ran outside, the clerk followed him out the door and told the suspect that the police were on their way.

That’s when the suspect shot at the clerk, who then shot back, the store owner said.

Ramy Ramsis Hanna, 47, is charged with voluntary manslaughter after a grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Monday, police said.