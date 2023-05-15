RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taiseer Zarka, who owns a downtown Raleigh convenience store and was arrested in April in connection with a deadly stabbing, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge for the same crime, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Monday night.

Zarka, who owns Taz’s Supermarket One on South Wilmington Street, was charged with murder in mid-April after officers found a man, later identified as Mark Garrity Jr., suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the store on April 6.

Garrity Jr., 27, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital before dying of his injuries.

CBS 17 previously reported an employee of Taz’s Supermarket One said Zarka had accused Garrity of stealing, Garrity denied it and their argument escalated out of control — leading to the stabbing.

Zarka is currently jailed without bond.