Raleigh store owner who guarded shop with stick: ‘I feel like the police department has failed me’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As protesters made their way to Fayetteville Street on Sunday night, one man could be seen standing guard outside a candy shop.

Cyrus Glass stood outside his store, Rocket Fizz, armed with a wooden stick.

Glass said he’s owned the business for a year now and, as a single father of five, the shop is his only way of putting food on the table.

“It’s extremely hard right now to make a living and I’m not with these kids coming in and destroying businesses,” he said. “To be honest with you, I feel like the police department has failed me because they’re standing here and letting these guys vandalize businesses. With that being said, what I’m doing right now, I’m protecting my own.”

When asked if he was concerned for his safety, Glass said he wasn’t.

“Nah. You know why? Look over there – those are my people. If my people are gonna hurt me, they’re not part of a good cause.”

Glass said protesters did break a window on Saturday night but nothing else was damaged.

Glass also offered up his store to CBS 17 crews as a place to stay safe while protesters and police clashed nearby.

