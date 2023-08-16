RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tomorrow is National Thrift Shop Day in the United States. It’s a day devoted to savings and supporting local charitable organizations.

One shopper, Patrick Humphrey, said he’s been thrifting for 25 years. He says that thrift stores can be a goldmine for finding valuable items at a bargain.

“If I can get a $1,000 suit for $15 to wear to work, I’d much rather save the $900,” said Humphrey.

For some people, wading through the heaps of clothes, furniture, and miscellaneous items can be intimidating. It takes a little strategy to get the best finds.

At a Raleigh thrift store called Cause for Paws, manager Lor Carter said consistency is key.

“We have a lot of regulars who know to find the really cool stuff, they’ve got to come in everyday, because the cool stuff goes fast,” said Carter.

Local charitable organizations often run thrift stores as a fundraising tool for their causes. A-Z Thrift Shop in Raleigh, for example, uses proceeds from the shop for the Assistance League of the Triangle Area.

“We provide new clothes, new school shoes, and hygiene supplies to elementary and high school students,” said Anna Merritt, president of the organization.