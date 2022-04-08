RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For many, middle school brings back memories of awkward school dances and questionable cafeteria food. But the students of Ms. Adcock at Dillard Drive Middle School will be able to remember something far greater from their time in class – using new skills to help orphans in need.

A handful of Dillard’s middle schoolers are learning their way around the sewing machines as Ms. Adcock teaches them the ins and outs of creating dresses, from the design to the final product.

Once the class can complete 50 dresses, they will be sending them all to the Dress a Girl Around the World project. From there, they will be distributed to an all-girl orphanage in Mexico.

Students of Ms. Adcock are hard at work to achieve their goal of 50 dresses. (WCPSS photo)

In addition to these lifelong skills, the kids are also gaining a spirit of giving, a post from Wake County Public School System said on Friday.